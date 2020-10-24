Tim Wellens (Lotto–Soudal) pulled away from Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) on a brutal final ramp to the line in Sabinanigo to win Stage 5 at La Vuelta from a three-man breakaway group.

It was a confusing finale for the GC men. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), second in GC, was brought down in a crash that occurred within the final three kilometres, with the effect that the last part of the stage was effectively neutralised for all those in the group at the time.

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) looked to have increased his lead after attacking out of the peloton in the final 100 metres, but overhead replays appeared to show that it was he who was at fault for the D. Martin crash. Despite opening a four-second gap to the rest of the GC contenders, his time was awarded to all those in the Roglic-Martin group.

In a back-to-front stage, it was the first kilometres that packed in most of the action, with the second half raced relatively sedately – by the peloton, at least.

Early competition for the escape was fierce and the successful move did not get away until nearly 100km had been raced. Joining Wellens and G. Martin in the leading trio was Thymens Arensman, a young prospect from Team Sunweb. They broke free from a larger group containing Sepp Kuss and Andrea Bagioli, who were deemed too serious of a threat to the maillot rojo standings to be allowed up the road.

In the final, Arensman was the first to attack, but misjudged his effort and appeared to blow up by the time his two companions reached the last 500m.

Wellens did enough during the stage to claim the lead in the mountains classification after securing maximum points across all three climbs.

Enric Mas remains in the white jersey of best young rider, while tomorrow the green points jersey – held by rights by Roglic – will be worn by D. Martin once again.

Sunday's stage brings the first week of La Vuelta to an exciting conclusion, with another ascent of the Alto de Petralba – today's final climb – before taking on the category two test of the Puerto de Cotefablo and finishing atop the climb to Aramon Formigal.

