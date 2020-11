Cycling

La Vuelta: Chris Froome in tears as Ineos career ends - It's been 11 years, this is an emotional day

Chris Froome struggled to control his emotions after riding for the last time for Ineos/Sky. The seven-time Grand Tour winner will join Israel Start-Up Nation for the 2021 season and ended his time with the British team with a stage into Madrid.

