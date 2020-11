Cycling

La Vuelta: Chris Froome - 'The 2011 Vuelta was hugely significant for me'

Chris Froome was awarded the 2011 Vuelta a Espana trophy in a ceremony held in Madrid on Sunday, nine years after his victory. A retrospective ban for performancing enhancing drug use saw Juan Jose Cobo stripped of his title last year, promoting Froome to top spot.

