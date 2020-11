Cycling

La Vuelta: Hugh Carthy 'proud of himself' after securing Grand Tour podium finish

Hugh Carthy told Eurosport's Ashley House that he is proud of his performance at La Vuelta a Espana after securing a third place finish at the Spanish Grand Tour. Carthy took time out of race leader Primoz Roglic in the final climb of the race, but it wasn't enough to lift him above third in the general classification.

