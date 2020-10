Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 10 highlights - 'One of those great days that comes along unexpectedly'

Watch highlights of Stage 10 of La Vuelta, a day's racing that exceeded expecatations on a lumpy parcours ahead of a huge weekend in the mountains. Sam Bennett was looking to make up for his Stage 9 disappointment and Primoz Roglic was intent on flexing his muscles as the rivalry with Richard Carapaz continued.

