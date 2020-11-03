Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 13 highlights: Primoz Roglic denies Will Barta and Hugh Carthy excels in time trial

Primoz Roglic took his fourth victory of La Vuelta on Tuesday, winning the Stage 13 time trial on a challenging course that finished with the steep Mirador de Ezaro climb. The Slovenian took over the red jersey for a third time but both Richard Carapaz and the impressive Hugh Carthy stay in striking distance of the defending champion with five stages of the race remaining.

