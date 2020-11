Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 16 highlights - Breakaway denied as Roglic strengthens grip on red jersey

Magnus Cort Nielsen timed his sprint to perfection to win Stage 16 of La Vuelta a Espana. Primoz Roglic grabbed second place, earning himself some crucial bonus seconds to extend his general classification advantage over Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy going into the final weekend of the race.

