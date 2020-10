Cycling

La Vuelta a Espana 2020 - Highlights: Dan Martin pips Primoz Roglic in summit finish

A leg-sapping finale saw Dan Martin (Israel StartUp Nation) emerge victorious ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) on Stage 3 at La Vuelta. Victory moves Martin to within five seconds of the overall lead in Spain.

