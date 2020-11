Cycling

La Vuelta: What was going on with the chase?! Sean Kelly was completely bemused by peloton tactics

Tim Wellens won Stage 14 of La Vuelta, beating Michael Woods in a technical uphill sprint after a successful breakaway. Sean Kelly talks to Dan Lloyd about the tactics to chase down the breakway and why the peloton's approach was bemusing.

00:00:57, 17 views, an hour ago