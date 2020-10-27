Cycling

La Vuelta: 'Woods is a classy rider, he's put the icing on the cake of his season' - Kelly and Lloyd

Sean Kelly and Dan Lloyd discuss Michael Woods of EF Pro Cycling after his win in Stage 7. Woods put his opening week disappointments behind him with victory from the breakaway on a tough, undulating Stage 7 of La Vuelta in the Basque Country. Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers kept a tight hold of his red jersey, retaining his 18-second lead over Woods' EF Pro Cycling teammate Hugh Carthy.

00:01:09, 5 views, an hour ago