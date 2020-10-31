Ineos Grenadiers rider Richard Carapaz is relaxed about losing the lead to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Carapaz readily admitted that, "the best rider won," on the day. However Carapaz missed out on the 10 second time bonus earned by his rival which meant that - as previous stage wins are taken into account as a deciding factor - he was bumped down into second.

The demotion came as a surprise, and the Ecuadorian acknowledged the frantic finish to the stage.

“The stage seemed like it was going to be calm but the final was very nervous, particularly the end,” said Carapaz.

“A lot of teams were interested, including us. It was a very explosive finale, the team did a great job, but then, the best rider won.”

The race moves on this weekend to back-to-back mountain stages, which many regard as a favouring Carapaz over his Slovenian peer.

The rider believes that what is to come could prove significant in the race for the general classification.

“Tomorrow and the day after are very decisive and we’ll see what happens,” Carapaz said.

“We’re still in the fight, and that can only be good.”

