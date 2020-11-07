Cycling

Roglic would have been thinking 'not again!' - Sean Kelly reacts to Roglic's huge scare at La Vuelta

Sean Kelly and Dan Lloyd discuss La Vuelta after Saturday's Stage 17. David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) won the stage as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) clung on to his overall lead to go into the processional final stage as the race leader. Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) both attacked on the final climb, but neither were able to take enough seconds off Roglic.

00:00:58, 148 views, 2 hours ago