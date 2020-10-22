Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) refused to fade in a bruising uphill sprint on double-digit inclines as he claimed victory in stage 3 of La Vuelta.

The Irishman held off overall leader Roglic and Carapaz on the final climb after launching a trademark uphill attack in the final 200m of the 160-kilometre stage from Lodosa to Laguna Negra de Vinuesa.

Roglic still leads the GC battle by five seconds from Martin, with Carapaz 13 seconds back in third.

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) was the GC rider to lose most time after an importune flat tire left him to complete the stage on his much-taller teammate, Tsgabu Grmay's, bike.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama) did not start, citing his back injury from the Tour de France, while Bahrain McLaren's Matej Mohoric also did not leave Lodosa with the peloton this morning.

More to follow.

