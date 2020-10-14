The Vuelta a Espana will ban spectators from standing roadside at the majority of the major climbs at this year's edition.

Unipublic said in a statement on Tuesday:

"The organisation of La Vuelta, in coordination with health authorities and the government delegations of all territories crossed by the route of the 75th edition of the race, have agreed to apply a series of restrictions to some departures, finish-lines and mountain passes, limiting the amount of public that may attend.

La Vuelta deeply regrets that the current epidemiological situation in Spain does not allow the adequate conditions required for the public to be present at those points.

The climbs where these restrictions will be in place are...

The Alto de Arrate - stage 1

La Laguna Negra (Vinuesa) for the finish - stage 3

The Col du Tourmalet summit finish - stage 6

The Puerto de Orduña, covered twice - stage 7

The Alto de Moncalvillo summit finish - stage 8

The Alto de la Farrapona (Lagos de Somiedo) summit finish - stage 11

The Alto de L'Angliru finish - stage 12

The uphill finish at Mirador de Ezaro (Dumbria) - stage 13

The summit finish at the Alto de la Covatilla - stage 17

We have already brought you news that the Col du Tourmalet was covered in snow last month, with the weather arriving a month before the Vuelta is scheduled to tackle the climb during Stage 6.

The famous Col du Tourmalet was covered in a thick blanket of snow, a full month before La Vuelta is due to finish on the climb.

A summit finish on the Tourmalet in Stage 6 is one of the highlights of the Vuelta route, but there have been concerns that the Autumnal running of the race could see the famous climb scrapped at short-notice due to adverse weather conditions.

