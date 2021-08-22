Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - ‘He owns it!’ - Damiano Caruso claims stunning Stage 9 win

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) made a statement on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana, finishing second after a 188km-ride from Puerto-Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique won by Damiano Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious). Enric Mas (Movistar Team) finished third.

