La Vuelta a Espana will not start in the Netherlands this year due to the coronavirus crisis, race organisers announced on Wednesday.

Utrecht was set to host the opening stage of the Vuelta, but the organising committee of La Vuelta Holanda have revealed the race will not now start in the Netherlands "due to exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis".

The race was due to start from Utrecht on August 14.

However, after the International Cycling Union (UCI) suspended competitive racing until August 1 and the Tour de France, initially due to be held in July, was postponed until August 29 - September 20, the Vuelta has been left without a start date.

"The local organising committee and Unipublic have been forced to make this decision following the reorganization of the 2020 cycling calendar announced by the UCI (International Cycling Union) on April 15 and the recently implemented measures by the Dutch government prohibiting the celebration of sporting events until September 1," read a statement.

"With all this, La Vuelta has been postponed to be held after the Cycling World Cup and not on the dates originally planned (August 14 - September 6)."

The UCI are due to unveil a revised calendar in the coming days.

