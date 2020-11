Cycling

Watch Gaudu win his second stage at La Vuelta with superb solo attack

David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) won Stage 17 of La Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) clung on to his overall lead to go into the processional final stage as the race leader. Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) both attacked on the final climb, but neither were able to take enough seconds off Roglic to deny the Jumbo-Visma rider.

