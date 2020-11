Cycling

Watch the eye-watering Angliru ascent – Carthy and Carapaz star on famous climb as Roglic clings on

Britain's Hugh Carthy put in a performance for the ages to win Stage 12 of La Vuelta on the fearsome Alto de l'Angliru. Richard Carapaz took the red jersey back off Primoz Roglic but the Jumbo-Visma man combined with teammate Sepp Kuss to limit his losses to just 10 seconds going into the second rest day.

