Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) took her professional victories into double digits with a fine solo victory on the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

The Swiss rider finished 22 seconds clear of a three-strong chase group, which was led home by Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon/SRAM Racing) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–Travel & Service) won the sprint behind ahead of Britain’s Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) as the bunch came home 1:48 adrift.

Vuelta a España Landa was 'bit of a prat' for Stage 17 attack, claims Smith 2 HOURS AGO

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit–WNT Pro Cycling) saw her hopes of a third straight title all but vanish at the first hurdle after finishing over 13 minutes off Reusser.

The race continues on Friday with a 7.3km individual time trial, the second of four stages in 2021’s expanded race.

- - -

Vuelta a España Landa was ‘bit of a prat’ – Smith 2 HOURS AGO