Chris Froome will now miss this season’s Vuelta a Espana and instead focus on shorter races as he prepares for the 2022 season.

The Israel Start-Up Nation had previously planned to take part in the Vuelta as he continues to build up his fitness following his huge crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine. The coronavirus-blighted 2020 season gave him a chance to rehab away from competitive action for some of the campaign, but his 2021 has also been disrupted by the pandemic.

The 36-year-old former Team Ineos rider did not lead his side at this season’s Tour de France but completed the event with a 133rd finish as the team’s road captain.

Gut problems have kept him away from competitive action since completing the Tour, but he is now ready to get back on the saddle, but not in time to prepare for the Vuelta.

"I’m starting to feel myself again, and don’t want to rush into another Grand Tour not feeling fully prepared. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season having resolved the problems that have been hindering me this year,” Froome said to Cyclingnews

Froome will take part in the Tour of Slovakia, Tour of Germany, Giro di Sicilia, Coppa Agostini and, as his final race of the year, Il Lombardia.

