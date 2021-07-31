Lotto Soudal rider Jasper De Buyst has appealed for two cyclists to come forward as he believes they could have been witnesses to an incident where a car hit him during training in Andorra.

Het Nieuwsblad reports that the 27-year-old Belgian has suffered a broken shoulder and a broken rib, and it puts his involvement in the Vuelta Espana in doubt, with the race due to start in two weeks. He is reportedly heading back to Belgium for further treatment.

De Buyst posted on Twitter that the incident took place on the Coll de Rabassa, and a driver attempted to pass two other cyclists who were travelling the other way.

"Got hit by a car riding on the opposite side of the road while he was passing 2 cyclists on their ascent of coll de rabassa in this corner, i was descending and got hit by the car.I am looking for the 2 cyclist who were going up the climb. So if somebody can help finding them?!," he wrote.

Lotto Soudal have suffered further misfortune with their riders, as Brent Van Moer is also injured, after fracturing his hip on Thursday in training. He is also likely to miss two weeks of action.

