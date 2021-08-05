Jumbo-Visma will head to the Vuelta a Espana next week with Primoz Roglic and Sepp Kuss spearheading their attempt at victory.

Slovenian rider Roglic has won the last two Vueltas and is again the leader of the squad.

He had a disappointing Tour de France, won by compatriot Tadej Pogacar, but managed to recover from this stage 9 retirement to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics time trial in a hugely impressive showing.

Pogacar will be absent from Spain and the toughest competition looks set to come from a Team Ineos side that is bringing Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates.

Kuss and Roglic will be joined by Steven Kruijswik and Robert Gesink - both of whom also finished prematurely at the tour de France, with places for mountain riders Koen Bouwman and Sam Oomen, and Nathan van Hooydonck and Lennard Hofstede also providing cover.

