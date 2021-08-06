Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has decided to miss this season’s Vuelta a Espana, with the rider confirming his decision on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Slovenian won this season’s Tour de France and placed third in the Tokyo Olympics road race, which was won by Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz for Ecuador.

Carapaz will go to the Vuelta with his team, but Pogacar’s next involvement in the Spanish Grand Tour will have to wait.

"I'm back on the bike after a few amazing weeks," Pogačar said.

"A little rest after Tokyo. With the team, we decided not to ride the Vuelta unfortunately. For sure I'll be back pretty soon in Spain in the Vuelta."

However, Pogacar still has a relatively full schedule over the remaining months of the season. He will take part in the Bretagne Classic at the end of August, the European Championships in Trentino on September 12, as well as the UCI World Championships (September 19-26) and Il Lombardia (October 9).

"It's still going to be a pretty interesting season," Pogačar said, who has won the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and the Tour of Slovenia before his triumph in France.

The youngster has now committed to a new contract with UAE Team Emirates that runs until 2027.

Pogacar: ‘I cannot describe how happy I am’

