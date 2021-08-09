The end of the European summer sees the third Grand Tour of the year take place as riders descend on Spain for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana.

Three weeks and 21 stages will decide who will end the year with the final cycling major of the year, as 23 teams hunt the maillot rojo.

Following a thrilling Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, as well as some captivating racing at the Olympics in Tokyo, all eyes will be now be on Spain.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the race:

When is the 2021 Vuelta a Espana?

The Vuelta a Espana starts in Burgos on August 14 and runs until the finish in Santiago de Compostela on September 5.

The brutal terrain will include a number of mountain stages and rolling hills across Spain and its scenic countryside as the world's top riders battle for supremacy.

The Spanish climate will also play it's part with soaring temperatures which could reach as high as 30°C in some places.

Is the 2021 Vuelta a Espana on TV?

So how can I watch the 2021 Vuelta a Espana?

Who is riding?

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) comes to Spain as the favourite, boosted by his Olympic time trial win, as the favourite in the pre-race odds.

If he is to claim victory then he will have to hold off a challenge from perhaps the strongest team at the race, Ineos Grenadiers. They will be looking to get over the disappointment of their Tour de France with a trio of Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates, backed up by Russian Pavel Sivakov.

There's another British contender, with Hugh Carthy one of EF Education-Nippo's brightest hopes and he will be hoping to improve upon his third-place finish in 2020.

Further down the pack there's Mikel Landa, with the 31-year-old Spaniard looking for a home win with Bahrain Victorious.

As well as Bernal, there's Colombian interest in the form of Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar).

Vuelta a Espana 2021 stages & live TV guide (All times BST)

August 14, Stage 1: 1735 Eurosport 1 - Torino-Torino (8km, ITT) -

August 15, Stage 2: 1440 Eurosport 1 - Stupinigi (Nichelino) - Novara (169.5km, flat)

August 16, Stage 3: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Biella - Canale (203km, mountain)

August 17, Stage 4: 1435 Eurosport 1 - El Burgo de Osma - Molina de Aragon (163.6km, flat)

August 18, Stage 5: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Tarancon - Albacete (184.4km, flat)

August 19, Stage 6: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Requena - Alto de Cullera (159km, flat)

August 20, Stage 7: 1250 Eurosport 1 - Gandia - Balcon de Alicante (152km, mountain)

August 21, Stage 8: 1435 Eurosport 2 - Santa Pola - La Manga del Mar Menor (163.3km, flat)

August 22, Stage 9: 1630 Eurosport 1 - Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velefique (187.8km, mountain)

August 24, Stage 10: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Roquetas de Mar - Rincon de la Victoria (190.2km, hilly)

August 25, Stage 11: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Antequera - Valdepenas de Jaen (131.6km, hilly)

August 26, Stage 12: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Jaen - Cordoba (166.7km, hilly)

August 27, Stage 13: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena (197.2km, flat)

August 28, Stage 14: 1435 Eurosport 1 - Don Benito - Pico Villuercas (159.7km, mountain)

August 29, Stage 15: 1320 Eurosport 1 - Navalmoral de la Mata - El Barraco (193.4km, mountain)

August 31, Stage 16: 1500 Eurosport 1 - Laredo - Santa Cruz de Bezana (170.8km, flat)

September 1, Stage 17: 1135 Eurosport 1 - Unquera - Lagos de Covadonga (181.6km, mountain)

September 2, Stage 18: 1250 Eurosport 1 - Salas - Alto de Gamoniteiru (159.2km, mountain)

September 3, Stage 19: 1500 Eurosport 1 - Tapia - Monforte de Lemos (187.8km, hilly)

September 4, Stage 20: 1500 Eurosport 1 - Sanxenxo - Mos (173.6km, mountain)

September 5, Stage 21: 1750 Eurosport 1 - Padron - Santiago de Compostela (33.7km, ITT)

Vuelta a Espana 2021 odds

Primoz Roglic 5/4

Egan Bernal 4/1

Richard Carapaz 7/1

Adam Yates 9/1

Hugh John Carthy 9/1

Mikel Landa 18/1

Miguel Angel Lopez 20/1

Pavel Sivakov 20/1

