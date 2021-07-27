Fresh from his brilliant Olympic Games gold in mountain bike, Tom Pidcock has said he is in no rush to morph into a Grand Tour contender on the road.

Pidcock’s potential has long been known, and in 2021 he has turned it into tangible big-race success both on the road and cross country.

On the road with his Ineos Grenadiers team, Pidcock beat Wout van Aert in a sprint finish to land Brabanste Pijl - and was narrowly denied by the brilliant Belgian in Amstel Gold.

The 21-year-old - Pidcock turns 22 on July 30 - shifted his attentions to the cyclo-cross and mountain bike in late spring, and showed his star potential with a dominant display to take Gold in Tokyo.

Pidcock has long been billed as a rider capable of competing on General Classification at the Grand Tours, and he will get his first taste of a three-week race in the Vuelta a Espana next month.

Expectations are not high, with it likely Pidcock will be taught the skills of riding a three-week race, and he is no rush to challenge the likes of Tadej Pogacar at the summit of the sport.

“I'm in no rush to commit to a Grand Tour," Pidcock told Cycling Weekly. "I mean, the plan is to do the Vuelta now, so tomorrow I'll go out and do a long ride because I'm not going to have that many days [to prepare].

“I'm not in a rush to fully commit to a Grand Tour. I think the thing I've got is time on my side.”

The Vuelta a Espana gets underway on August 14 with a 7.1km individual time-trial.

