An amateur rider raced the pros who waved over at him in very entertaining fashion during Stage 8 of La Vuelta.

But certainly the most amusing moment of the day during what was a flat 173.7km route from Santa Pola was a club rider on the side of the road.

As the amateur gave his all in a desperate attempt to live with the pace of the peloton, a few pros waved over to him and appeared to jokingly encourage him to move over and join the official race.

Thankfully, he decided to stay in his own lane off the racing road, but it made for a nice passage during a flat and otherwise uneventful stretch.

Carlton Kirby, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, struggled to contain his laughter.

"We've got a clubber here, with his jersey flapping all over the place!" Kirby said while chuckling.

He's getting some encouragement from the peloton... I love that! Waving him over, saying 'come and join us'.

"Thankfully, he's keeping it sensible and has decided not to do so. But you can see how much effort he's putting in just to say with them at the moment!"

He clearly had as good a day as Jakobsen, who secured his second win of the race, having already triumphed on Stage 4 in Molina de Aragón.

The points garnered from his win today were enough for Jakobsen to unseat Jasper Philipsen from his position as leader of the green jersey competition.

Jakobsen will now get the honour of pulling on the maillot verde as the race returns once again to the mountains.

