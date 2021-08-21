Fabio Jakobsen "nailed it" in winning Stage 8 of La Vuelta on Saturday, but it was a "super, super messy" sprint which most teams got wrong, according to Eurosport's Adam Blythe.

The 24-year-old Dutchman opened his sprint at the perfect time after being guided masterfully through the maelstrom by his Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mates, and Blythe hailed his efforts while bemoaning the errors from other teams.

"Brilliant!" Blythe said of Jakobsen's triumph on The Breakaway, Eurosport's post-stage show.

"Watching that finish, it was very, very messy. No team at all got it right or got the lead out together. There was not one team that dominated it. All the teams lost their lead-out trains.

QuickStep were there at the end, but it was super, super messy and I just think everyone got it wrong! It's over in a click of the fingers if you get it a bit wrong.

"Everyone went a bit too early with the lead outs, not the sprinters. Because obviously he [Jakobsen] nailed it! He's got that little bit extra, and no one could touch him."

Cycling legend Sean Kelly added: "It's difficult. It seems to be getting more and more difficult to get a sprint train organised that can deliver in those final kilometres.

"We saw it at the Tour, but here at this Vuelta it has been becoming more and more difficult. A team leads it out but then gets crowded out.

If you have that nose to know where to be, you just follow it and take the victory - and Jakobsen did that just perfectly today.

"A lot of teams got it wrong, they were all wanting to do it, but it's very difficult. Big flushes of riders - there's nothing you can do."

The points garnered from his win today were enough for Jakobsen to unseat Jasper Philipsen from his position as leader of the green jersey competition. Jakobsen will now get the honour of pulling on the maillot verde as the race returns once again to the mountains.

