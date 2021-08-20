There was a terrifying moment during Stage 7 of La Vuelta as Alejandro Valverde flew through a barrier on a tricky mountain descent. Thankfully he was okay and got to his feet but it was a very scary moment.

Turning a corner on a pretty steep descent, Valverde suddenly slid off the road and under a safety barrier, out of sight, with viewers on Eurosport left to pray that he was okay.

Fortunately, the 41-year-old Spaniard not only avoided a very heavy collision with the metal barrier but also did not tumble too far down as he found himself on a dusty bank beneath the road.

With team-mates and safety officials able to help pull him back up and to the side of the road, Valverde managed to walk away.

Eurosport's Carlton Kirby and cycling legend Sean Kelly reacted like the viewers at home - at first incredibly concerned, then mightily relieved.

"Oh! Valverde gets it very, very wrong!" exclaimed a very concerned Kirby on commentary.

Oh, wow! Wow! Wow! He is very fortunate.

"I hope he is okay. We said dust might be an issue on roads like this, and he got a space in the barriers.

"Wow! He looks about as good as you could hope for. He's catching his breath and he'll be in shock, but he's unbowed. My goodness!"

Kelly added: "Luckily, he got a gap in the barriers. It looked like he just got between the barriers and he got up on the bank with some help."

While his race came to a sad and abrupt end, everyone will just be so glad that Valverde is okay.

