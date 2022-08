Cycling

'Pretty keen to start' - Ben O'Connor hoping to push for a top five finish at La Vuelta 2022

Ben O'Connor is hoping to put in a strong performance at La Vuelta. He said: "I don't know where I will finish but if I perform like I have all year then I don't think I will be far away from finishing in the top five."

