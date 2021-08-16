Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) took a surprise stage 3 victory of the Vuelta a Espana with a number of riders struggling with the bruising Picón Blanco summit finish.
The 34-year-old veteran whose first and last stage win at the race came back in 2011 was back on the podium and took the red jersey on a day of disappointment for a lot of the favourites.
Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) finished second at 25 seconds and Kenny Elissonde (Trek–Segafredo) third at 36 seconds.
More to follow...
