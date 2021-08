Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – Bradley Wiggins on Jason Osborne swapping rowing for cycling

Germany’s Jason Osborne has swapped the boat for the saddle after joining Deceuninck–QuickStep as a stagiaire – just weeks after winning silver at Tokyo 2020 in the men’s rowing lightweight double sculls. Osborne is UCI Cycling E-sports world champion.

