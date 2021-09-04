Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) came from nowhere to secure the unlikeliest of wins – his first at a Grand Tour – on Stage 20 at La Vuelta.
As Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) played cat-and-mouse at the front, the Frenchman appeared from nowhere to soar straight past with a little over a kilometre remaining.
Suddenly, the quartet were thrust into panic mode, but with no one willing to lead the chase and harm their own chances, Champoussin continued his charge for victory.
Champoussin crossed the line six seconds ahead of Roglic in a thrilling end to Grand Tour road racing in 2021, with Sunday’s race-concluding time trial unlikely to throw up the same drama unless the Slovenian leader has a major mechanical or crash.
Roglic has a 2:38 lead over Mas heading into Stage 21, with Haig moving up onto the podium after Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) withdrew after missing a split in the pack.
More to follow.
