Deceuninck-Quick-Step have been praised for their quick thinking after Florian Senechal secured a Stage 13 win at La Vuelta.

The Frenchman seized the initiative to come out on top in a sprint finish after teammate Fabio Jakobsen – the green jersey holder and pre-stage favourite – suffered a late puncture with around three kilometres to run.

A planned leadout was then no longer an option and heading the pack, Senechal powered on to take the stage, fending off Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in second place.

“They totally reorganised in no time at all,” said Tom Southam on The Breakaway.

[They] Committed to do the sprint with the guy who was expected to do the leadout.

“Extraordinary win I would say.”

Sean Kelly, was also impressed with how swiftly the team adapted to the situation in Villanueva de la Serena.

“It was an amazing run in," Kelly said. "You could see riders in difficulty and Deceuninck Quick Step took it up early and I was concerned it was too early.

"Jakobsen was getting into difficulty and automatically you change. Senechal is the next best one and you just say to each other Senechal is the man.”

Kelly also added that the strength of the riders in the team helped them overcome the issue with Jakobsen, with Senechal’s win also helping his teammate tighten his grip on the green jersey.

“It would have been the talk in the bus this morning," Kelly said. "If it comes down to a sprint the final 3 to 3.5 kilometres are technically dangerous.

“The best place to be is in the front of a number of riders – that way you stay out of danger and if you have the riders in numbers, they can keep that super-fast pace.

“When you have riders like that, they can do it with so much ease.”

