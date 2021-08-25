Jasper Philipsen is out of the Vuelta de Espana with the Alpecin-Fenix rider revealing his is suffering with illness.
The Belgian who was among the main contenders for the green jersey of the Spanish Grand Tour, took to social media to announce he would be abandoning the race with mild fever symptoms ahead of Stage 11.
"Very, very disappointed but I need to leave the Vuelta earlier than I thought," he posted.
"I have some mild fever symptoms and the decision was taken with the team management and medical staff to withdraw.
"It was a successful Vuelta with two stage wins and five days in the green jersey. But I will come back for more.
"Good luck to the team for the next stages and thanks for all the hard work, staff and riders."
Philipsen had taken stages 2 and 5 of the race and sat second in the points classification behind Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
However, the 23-year-old sprinter will return home to recover, with Alpecin-Fenix saying they don’t want Philipsen to ‘jeopardize the rest of his season’.
- - -
