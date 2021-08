Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - Hat-trick for Fabio Jakobsen on Stage 16

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck–QuickStep) edged a congested finale for his third win on Stage 16 and strengthen his grip on the green jersey at La Vuelta. The Dutchman bided his time in a tense finale before charging to the front in the final few hundred metres to triumph on his 25th birthday.

00:03:29, 20 minutes ago