On a thrilling day in Galicia, during which the pendulum swung between the peloton and the breakaway with almost every pedal stroke, it was the break who ultimately prevailed in Monforte de Lemos as Danish powerhouse Magnus Cort completed a memorable hat-trick of Vuelta stage wins for EF Education-Nippo.

Supported by his American teammate Lawson Craddock in the breakaway, which had been reduced to just seven riders ahead of the finish, Cort out-kicked Portugal’s Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and the American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) in a pulsating finale.

Italy’s Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and France’s Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) competed the top five ahead of Denmark’s Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) before Craddock rolled over the line with both arms in his air as he celebrated his teammate’s third win of the race.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the bunch to tick off another day in red, with his third coronation in Spain now looking a formality.

More to follow.

- - -

