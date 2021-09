Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – ‘He’s got there!’ - Clement Champoussin arrives from nowhere to snatch Stage 20 win

Primoz Roglic has a 2:38 lead in GC heading into the final stage, with a third straight red jersey now looking a formality. But he will be left to wonder what might have been after hesitancy allowed Champoussin to stage a massive upset on a race dubbed a ‘mini Liege-Bastonge-Liege’.

00:03:00, 34 minutes ago