Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - Highlights: Primoz Roglic loses red on hectic Stage 10 finish as Michael Storer doubles up

Primoz Roglic relinquished the red jersey on Stage 10 of the Vuelta, but it could have been much worse as the Jumbo-Visma rider crashed on the descent into Rincon de la Victoria at the end of the 189km ride from Roquetas de Mar. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:35, 31 minutes ago