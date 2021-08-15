Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix) produced a sensational burst of speed to pip Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck – QuickStep) and claim the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Belgian jumped off the wheel of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and held off the late surge of Jakobsen to take the stage into Burgos, after Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was delivered into the finish well by teammate Matteo Trentin, but started his sprint just a few metres too soon. Matthews finished on the stage podium, after being outstripped by Philipsen and Jakobsen.

Alex Aranburu (Astana PremierTech) wearing green today as a stand-in for Primoz Roglic (after placing second in the prologue), was beaten into 5th place. Had he managed fourth, he would have put on the maillot verde tonight by rights. Instead, he is one of three riders tied on 50 points in that classification, with Philipsen, as the only one of the trio to have won a stage, getting the right to wear green tomorrow.

Primoz Roglic started the day in red by virtue of his impressive victory in the prologue and the Slovenian was safely marshalled into the finish on stage two by his Jumbo Visma teammates. It was never likely to be a day that upturned the GC, especially after the promised crosswinds on the plains of Castile and Leon never materialised.

When asked what he knows about tomorrow's summit finish, Roglic said: "Nothing, I don't know it. We'll see tomorrow how much I like it."

A number of riders were caught up in a crash with four kilometres remaining, including Bora Hansgrohe's Patrick Gamper and Jordi Meuus, and with the cut-off mark at 3kms they will lose a sizeable chunk of time. Tom Pidcock of Ineos was not involved in that incident, but was dropped from the peloton finishing dead last and assuming the position of the race's lanterne rouge.

