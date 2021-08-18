It took a while for some late wind to blow a little life into Wednesday’s fifth stage over the flat planes of Castille-La Mancha – but once the action came, it did so thick and fast.

A crash near the front of the peloton with 12km remaining of the 184km stage saw red jersey Rein Taaramae hit the deck for the second day running – the Estonian eventually crossing the finish well done to concede his race lead to the Frenchman Kenny Elissonde.

Victory on the day went to the Belgian Jasper Philipsen who benefited from a strong lead-out from his Alpecin-Fenix team to get the better of Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen after a scrappy finish in Albacete. Philipsen’s second win of the race saw the 23-year-old take the green jersey back off the shoulders of Tuesday’s winner Jakobsen, who now trails his rival by one slender point after opting not to contest the intermediate sprint.

Italy’s Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and Belgium’s Piet Allegaert (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) completed the top five, as Frenchman Arnaud Demare lost touch with his Groupama-FDJ train and faded to a disappointing tenth place.

Stage 3 winner Taaramae came home over two minutes back to plummet out of the top 10 but the Estonian veteran had the consolation of taking over the polka dot jersey from Elissonde, the new race leader. The diminutive climber from Trek-Segafredo leads Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) by five seconds, with Frenchman Lilian Calmejane (Ag2R-Citroen) up to third at 10 seconds.

Besides Taaramae, the big loser of the day was Frenchman Romain Bardet of Team DSM, the highest profile of the fallers in the large pile-up which split the pack in the closing moments of the stage. His jersey torn to piece, the battered, bloodied and bruised Bardet came home over 10 minutes down, having started the day in 14th place and in the thick of the GC battle.

