Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – ‘King of the Hill’ – Damiano Caruso takes Stage 9 as Primoz Roglic makes statement of intent

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) made a statement on Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana, finishing second after a 188km-ride from Puerto-Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique won by Damiano Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious). Enric Mas (Movistar Team) finished third. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:04:20, 2 hours ago