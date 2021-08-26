Denmark’s Magnus Cort showed he is one of the in-form riders of the Vuelta with an astonishing second win one day after he had his heart broken so close to the finish. In temperatures pushing 40 degrees in Andalusia, Cort was launched by his EF Education-Nippo teammate Jens Keukeleire on the home straight in Cordoba and managed to hold off a late surge by Italian youngster Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for the fifth Vuelta stage win of his career.

Australia’s Michael Matthews and Italy’s Matteo Trentin were unable to deliver the goods after their respective BikeExchange and UAE Team Emirates squads moved heaven and earth to deliver their fastmen to the line following two tough climbs at the conclusion of a 175km Stage 11 that was ridden at a ferocious pace from start to finish.

Matthews took third and Trentin fourth with Danish debutant Andreas Kron of Lotto Soudal completing the top five after a reduced peloton of around 40 riders swept up a four-man breakaway with just one kilometre remaining.

Vuelta a España 'What a blow' - Roglic, Yates involved in Stage 12 crash AN HOUR AGO

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) led Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) over the summit of the final climb to edge closer to the polka dot jersey of Bahrain Victorious’ Damiano Caruso. The quartet held a precarious lead of 30 seconds over the top with 18km remaining.

Trentin soloed clear of the pack in pursuit of the leaders on the descent before sitting up and letting Matthews’ BikeExchange team lead a dedicated chase. With the gap still 35 seconds entering the final 10km Trentin’s UAE team joined the chase ahead of a grandstand finale.

Three of the four leaders were swept up going underneath the flamme rouge as Australia’s Vine dug deep and did his best to delay the inevitable, which came once the pink duo of Keukeleire and Cort powered to the front on the home straight with just a few hundred metres to go.

Cort emerged from the back wheel of his Belgian teammate and held off Bagioli for a victory all the more impressive in the light of his exploits just 24 hours earlier, when he came do close to pulling off a win on the ramped finale at Jaen.

The man who took the win in Stage 11, Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, was involved in a high-speed crash on Thursday when a number of riders left the road with 55km remaining after a touch of wheels between Ineos Grenadiers duo Tom Pidcock and Dylan van Baarle.

Roglic was led back to the fold with a number of Jumbo-Visma teammates and was able to finish safely in the pack to retain his third place on the standings 1:56 down on the race leader Odd Christian Eiking. Norway’s Eiking (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) secured a third day in the red jersey and will enter Friday’s Stage 13 with his 58-second lead over Frenchman Guillaume Martin of Cofidis intact.

Cort’s second victory of the race saw the 28-year-old move to within 66 points of Fabio Jakobsen’s lead in the green jersey classification. Italy’s Caruso leads Frenchman Bardet by four points in the KOM standings while Colombia’s Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) retained the white jersey as best young rider.

More to follow...

Vuelta a España 'He was pee'd off' - Did Roglic 'whack' Mas to win Stage 11? 2 HOURS AGO