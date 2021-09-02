A late attack on the gruelling double-digit ramps of the climb known as the Angliru’s evil sister saw Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez reel in Spain’s David de la Cruz before holding off the chase from the red jersey Primoz Roglic, teammate Enric Mas and the white jersey Egan Bernal.

Lopez crossed the line on the cloud-capped summit of the highest paved road in the Cantabrian mountains in Asturias to secure his Movistar team their first stage win in this year’s Grand Tours. Slovenia’s Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took second place 14 seconds in arrears after zipping clear of Spaniard Mas (Movistar) and Colombian Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the 17% ramp in the last kilometre of the brutal final climb.

Bahrain Victorious duo Jack Haig and Gino Mader finished in a chase group alongside De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) just under one minute behind, before Roglic’s teammate Sepp Kuss and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) completed the top 10 on what was arguably the queen stage of the race.

Defending champion Roglic now moves 2:30 clear of Mas in the general classification, with Lopez 2:53 back in third place. Australia’s Haig retained his fourth place while Bernal moved into the top five after another difficult day for Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) saw the Frenchman drop four places to ninth.

South Africa’s Meintjes, who led the chase on De la Cruz after the Spaniard attacked early on the final climb, moves into the top 10. De la Cruz caught the last remaining escapee, Michael Storer of Team DSM, with around seven kilometres remaining, the Australian missing out on a third stage win but taking over the lead of the polka dot jersey classification from his French teammate Romain Bardet.

