Only a disaster could stop Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) from winning a third straight red jersey at La Vuelta... so he tried to orchestrate one himself.

The Slovenian was on the hunt for a fourth stage win on the race-concluding time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela when he spotted a detour.

The 31-year-old was navigating a roundabout and started to veer towards the wrong exit, heading straight for a taped-off road.

Just as it looked as though he would fly through the flimsy barrier – and risk a crash – he spotted the actual route and swerved back on course.

“No, no, no!” screamed Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary, while Sean Kelly just said: “Wow”.

“That would have been something Sean,” continued Kirby. “Thank heavens that cordon was there, for goodness' sake. That’s a reminder that you can take nothing for granted.”

He may have lost a few seconds – and likely a few years off his life through panic – but Roglic put the episode behind him to crush the field on Stage 21 and win a third red jersey in style.

“When you’re in that zone, you can just get it wrong,” added Kelly.

“With that taping, he saw it at the last moment – and luckily because if you panic there, it could all go wrong. That might just make him concentrate and say, ‘I have to pay a bit more attention and not push it too much’.”

Roglic also won the Vuelta in 2019 and 2020.

