Primoz Roglic has no regrets after his Stage 10 crash at the Vuelta.

The stage was won by Michael Storer (DSM) , with fifth-placed Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) riding into red, after Jumbo-Visma tactically elected to relinquish the jersey. However, Roglic's attempt to put time into his main GC rivals late on in the race backfired.

Roglic made a move on the Cat.2 Puerto de Almachar but lost his back wheel and skidded on a tight, dusty bend on the descent. He remounted and rode into Rincon de la Victoria with those who he had tried to distance: Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez (both Movistar) and Jack Haig (Team Bahrain Victorious).

However, he did manage to put time into Ineos pair Egan Bernal and Adam Yates, who are now 2:29min and 2:44min behind the Slovenian on the GC respectively.

And, speaking after the race, Roglic said he had no regrets.

“It would have been better without the crash,” Roglic said when asked to assess the stage.

No risk, no glory. It was good!

However, Sean Kelly, speaking on the post-race Breakaway show questioned the wisdom of the move.

"Attacking on the climb is one thing but taking that risk on the descent is another," the 1988 winner of the Vuelta began.

He could have broken a collarbone or done major damage there, and he could be out of the race.

"It is not that the riders behind him are a major concern in the next few days over the big climbs. On Sunday's Stage 9, for example, [on a big climb] he was so dominant and he was able to match anybody.

"So I ask myself, 'why take this risk?'

“If the finish was at the top of the climb then fine but taking that risk on that descent: mad stuff.

The Slovenian is now in third on GC, some 2:17 in arrears to new leader Eiking, with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in second. La Vuelta returns on Wednesday with the hilly Stage 11 from Antequera to Valdepenas de Jaen.

