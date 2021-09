Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - ‘Oh my life!’ – Primoz Roglic wins Stage 21 time trial in style

Roglic is the Vuelta champion again after another imperious display in Spain. The 31-year-old backed up his time trial gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with another brilliant performance, even if he did have a minor hiccup en route. Roglic finishes the race 4:42 clear of Enric Mas in GC, with Jack Haig completing the podium.

00:02:52, 44 minutes ago