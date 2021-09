Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – ‘Out of the gloom!’ – Miguel Angel Lopez wins Stage 18 atop the Gamoniteiru

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) conquered gradients of 17% as he soloed to victory on Stage 18 at La Vuelta, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) winning the battle behind to tighten his grip on red. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

