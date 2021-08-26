Primoz Roglic was among a number of riders involved in a crash on Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana.
With 54km to go on the stage, the Jumbo-Visma star as well as riders from Ineos, Movistar and Bahrain Victorious went down after a touch of wheels on a sweeping corner.
Roglic's teammates stopped after the incident, however, they race favourite initially didn't appear too badly hurt and was soon back on his bike.
Vuelta a España
Redemption for Magnus Cort as Dane doubles up in Stage 12
For Ineos, Adam Yates and Dylan van Baarle went down quite badly - the Dutchman needing some treatment.
"It's a whole mosh of talent I'm afraid that have been caught out by this," said commentator Rob Hatch.
What a blow and what a benign place for it to happen. It looks like a mis-read into the corner.
Movistar's Nelson Oliveira appeared to have ripped most of his shorts while Ineos' Van Baarle was bleeding heavily from his arm.
- - -
You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Vuelta a España
'He was pee'd off' - Did Roglic 'whack' Mas to win Stage 11?
Vuelta a España
Stage 12 as it happened - Magnus Cort on song in Cordoba