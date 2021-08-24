Primoz Roglic relinquished the red jersey on Stage 10 of the Vuelta, but it could have been much worse as the Jumbo-Visma rider crashed on the descent into Rincon de la Victoria at the end of the 189km ride from Roquetas de Mar.

Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) made a move on the Category 2 Puerto de Almáchar in an attempt to put time into his GC rivals but the race leader lost his back wheel and skidded on a tight, dusty bend on its decsent. He remounted but rode into the finish with those who he had tried to distance: Enric Mas, Miguel Ángel López (both Movistar) and Jack Haig (Team Bahrain Victorious).

Ahead of that drama, Michael Storer (DSM) produced a sensational ride to solo to victory and add Stage 10 to Stage 7, with Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) – fifth on the day – riding into red.

It was another difficult day for Ineos Grenadiers, with Adam Yates and Egan Bernal finishing some 37 second down on the first GC group of Roglic, Mas, Ángel López and Haig. The fallout from a hectic finish sees Eiking hold a 58-second lead over Guillaume Martin (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) on GC, with Roglic sat third 2’17” off Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux rider Eiking.

