Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cracked Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Lagos de Covadonga to win Stage 17 in the rain and regain the red jersey at La Vuelta.

The Slovenian started the day third in GC – 1’36” down on leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) – but was the only rider able to follow a move from Bernal on the penultimate climb with 60km remaining.

The pair charged clear and worked together to keep a chase group away, fuelling hopes of a spicy – and overdue – GC battle between the two on the Covadonga.

But Roglic proved the superior rider on the iconic climb, attacking with 8km remaining and quickly putting a minute into the Colombian as he disappeared into the clouds.

As Roglic celebrated an impressive win, Bernal was slipping back through the pack as Sepp Kuss finished fast to make it a Jumbo-Visma one-two. Bernal came across the line in seventh, albeit with the same time as Kuss at 1'35" down.

Roglic leads the GC by 2:22 from Enric Mas (Movistar).

More to follow.

